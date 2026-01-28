Lucas Paqueta finally agrees Flamengo return with West Ham star set to become most expensive player in Brazilian Serie A history

West Ham and Flamengo have been in Paqueta negotiations for some time over a January transfer but have now reached a deal, according to Fabrizio Romano. Flamengo will pay a record fee of €42 million (£36m) for the 28-year-old, who will return to the Brazilian side after spells in Europe with AC Milan, Lyon and West Ham. Paqueta joined the Hammers in 2022 but had been eager to return to Brazil and had been left out of recent squads by manager Nuno Espirito Santo due to the uncertainty over his future.