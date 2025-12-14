'Lost his cool' - Lionel Messi was 'visibly uncomfortable' as GOAT Tour turns ugly with Kolkata Stadium 'overcrowding'

Chaos engulfed Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium on December 13 as Messi’s much-anticipated appearance lasted barely 20 to 25 minutes before he was escorted away amid local politicians swarming the pitch for photos with the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. Over 85,000 fans had arrived for a glimpse of the football legend, but more than 100 individuals, politicians, officials, celebrities, and security staff swarmed the pitch as soon as Messi entered, obstructing visibility and disrupting the schedule. As frustration grew and fans realised they could hardly see the Argentine superstar, the atmosphere shifted rapidly from euphoria to anger.

Stadium unrest escalated when groups of supporters began ripping out seats and hurling objects onto the pitch after Messi left the field. Videos showed fans climbing over barriers and jeering officials as the event collapsed under mismanagement. Reports confirmed that Messi, along with Inter Miami team-mates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, were rushed out of the venue due to immediate safety concerns as organisers lost control of the situation.

Former India midfielder Lalkamal Bhowmick, who participated in the exhibition match planned as part of the programme, later revealed to Sports Now that Messi had become "visibly uncomfortable" once the crowd began encroaching on him. The celebrity presence on the pitch, combined with an overwhelmed security apparatus, left the event in disarray. By the end of the night, Messi’s first Indian appearance of the tour had turned into a public-relations disaster, overshadowing the footballing spectacle.