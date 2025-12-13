VIDEO: Lionel Messi's India tour descends into chaos as angry fans hurl seats & event organiser is DETAINED after Argentine superstar's Kolkata appearance is 'cut short'
Fans hurl seats in chaotic scenes at Messi's tour in Kolkata
The first date of Messi’s tour of India ended in chaos as disappointed fans raged against the perceived poor organisation of the event. Seats were ripped up and thrown onto the Salt Lake Stadium pitch, with those in attendance incensed at the limited opportunity they were given to see their idol. Video footage from news agency ANI showed fans who had climbed over a fence to hurl objects onto the field.
The prime organiser of the event Satadru Dutta has been detained due to mismanagement following the stadium chaos, and chief minister of West Bengal state Mamata Banerjee has ordered a high-level enquiry.
Messi is in India as part of his 'GOAT Tour 2025', a four-part event where he is scheduled to attend concerts, youth football clinics, a padel tournament and launch charitable initiatives across dates in Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi.
Circumstances revealed as fan refund touted amidst dramatic events
According to reports in India and across social media, 2022 World Cup winner Messi walked around the stadium waving to the fans present, but was closely followed by a large group of people who obstructed the view of many fans to the Argentina and Inter Miami icon. Among those present alongside Messi were team-mates Rodrigo de Paul and Luis Suarez.
Reports by Khel Now on X added that Messi was forced to ‘cut short’ the stadium lap as fans booed officials and politicians, and the subsequent events resulted in a security breach. West Bengal DGP Rajiv Kumar said in a statement to the media that fans are expected to be refunded.
“The Chief Minister has taken cognisance of the incident,” he said. “It was sheer mismanagement by the organising committee. The organisers are expected to refund the fans. Meanwhile, I request fans to exercise restraint. We have already detained the organiser.”
Chief Minister Banerjee issues apology to Messi as fan anger continues
Chief minister Mamata Banerjee wrote on X about the events: “I am deeply disturbed and shocked by the mismanagement witnessed today at Salt Lake Stadium. I was on my way to the stadium to attend the event along with thousands of sports lovers and fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite footballer, Lionel Messi.
“I sincerely apologise to Lionel Messi, as well as to all sports lovers and his fans, for the unfortunate incident. I am constituting an enquiry committee … the committee will conduct a detailed enquiry into the incident, fix responsibility, and recommend measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.”
A fan at the stadium told ANI: “Only leaders and actors were surrounding Messi … Why did they call us then? We have got a ticket for 12,000 rupees [£100], but we were not even able to see his face.”
Another present added: “This was a complete fraud. Messi was not shown at all. Only reporters, police, and TMC leaders got to see him. We paid ₹5,000 for tickets, while those who came for free were able to see Messi and leave.”
Further details awaited as Messi's India tour scheduled to continue
These events cast a dark cloud over what was supposed to be a celebration of one of the greatest footballers of all time, at the very same stadium where he played in a friendly in 2011, in which Argentina defeated Venezuela 1-0. Messi also virtually unveiled a 70-foot statue of himself in Kolkata on Saturday.
It has yet to be confirmed if event plans will change in the later segments of Messi’s India tour as a result of the incident in Kolkata, as investigations into the event’s mismanagement continue. The 38-year-old is scheduled to take part in a seven-a-side match in Hyderabad later on Saturday, before visiting Mumbai on Sunday and New Delhi on Monday.