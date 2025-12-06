Getty Images Sport
'Looks quite bad' - Enzo Maresca shares worrying injury update on Liam Delap as Chelsea striker faces more time on the sidelines
Delap could be set for another worrying injury lay-off
Maresca spoke to reporters at full-time and revealed his concerns surrounding Delap, who has already missed 11 matches this season and was replaced mid-way through the first half following a shoulder injury. The Blues are set to assess Delap’s injury in the next 48 hours to determine for how long he will be on the sidelines.
With both of Joao Pedro and Marc Guiu on the bench the Blues have a range of attacking options - though Maresca questioned the quality of his side's depth after defeat to Leeds United in midweek - but there is no doubt that injuries have curtailed Delap’s progress in west London since his big move from the Tractor Boys, which came with lofty expectations after 12 goals in his first top-flight season.
Delap looked in clear pain after he was bundled to the ground by Marcos Senesi and subsequently taken off, ahead of what would go on to be a disappointing goalless draw for Maresca’s side.
- Getty Images Sport
'He has been unlucky' - Maresca reacts to Delap injury blow
Maresca said in his post-match press conference: “Unfortunately he has already been out for two months and he has to be out again. We don't know for how long, but it looks quite bad, his shoulder.
“He has been unlucky," Maresca added. "We are also a bit unlucky because we need that kind of a No.9.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Maresca reflects on goalless draw for his side after Delap's injury
Maresca added on the result on the south coast: “I think it was a game where we lacked and we missed a little bit of quality in the last third. For me, there were many mistakes. We missed some passes in the last third, some moments that we could shoot and didn’t.
“But overall, when you are not able to win, we have said many times, that it's important that we don't lose. I think it is because of a lack of quality in the last third for me, personally, in terms of last pass, some crosses, some moments.
“We know that we are not going to score every game. I didn't know, to be honest, that [Chelsea had scored in every game] since Crystal Palace. Now we're going to try to score on Tuesday, but it's important at least to keep the clean sheet that gives us at least the chance to take points."
Maresca also referenced Cole Palmer on his first start since September, and was asked by reporters if the reason his side lacked the cutting edge on Saturday was due to a lack of individual confidence from his players.
He responded: “No, no, no, not because of this. I think it's a normal mistake that can happen, you know, a last pass in the last third. It's just that. I think Cole [Palmer] was quite good on that, he played half an hour the other day, played one hour today. So now it's important that he can build his physical condition.”
- Getty Images Sport
What next for Chelsea and Delap?
Chelsea have faced a challenge keeping players fit so far this season, with the after-effects of the Club World Cup and a lack of pre-season apparent for Maresca and his players. While the return of Palmer is a welcome one, another injury blow for Delap is concerning for a young player still becoming accustomed to his new club and team-mates.
Injury has prevented the 22-year-old from having enough of an opportunity to settle in on the pitch at Stamford Bridge, and Maresca will hope that he can get the England Under-21 international back on the field to help the team as soon as possible.
Currently in fifth place, the Blues face a challenging end to 2025 – with Atalanta next up in the Champions League, and league fixtures with Everton, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Bournemouth once again set to test Chelsea’s resolve over the festive period.
Advertisement