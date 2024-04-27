Liverpool player ratings vs West Ham: Determined Luis Diaz does his best, but Reds ragged again as any last title hopes go out the window

Jurgen Klopp's men were once again punished for wayward finishing and dire defending in a 2-2 draw at the London Stadium

Liverpool's hopes of winning the Premier League are well and truly over after a bitterly frustrating 2-2 draw with West Ham on Saturday afternoon. The Reds may have responded well to their demoralising derby defeat at Everton in midweek, but they were still guilty of profligacy up front and incompetence at the back.

Liverpool's defence fell asleep at a corner shortly before the break, allowing Mohammed Kudus to cross for an unmarked Jarrod Bowen to score, but they turned the game on its head with a well-worked goal from Andy Robertson just after the restart before a mishit Cody Gakpo shot resulted in Alphonse Areola putting through his own net.

Jurgen Klopp's team should have gone on to win the game, but they wasted several chances before more poor defending led to Michail Antonio equalising from a Bowen cross.

GOAL rates all of the Liverpool players on show as the depressing end to Klopp's tenure continued in east London...