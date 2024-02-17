Liverpool player ratings vs Brentford: Mohamed Salah is back! Reds' returning superstar softens Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones injury concerns as Premier League leaders blow away Bees

The Egyptian scored and assisted in west London, but Jurgen Klopp was left sweating after key players were forced off early

Mohamed Salah scored and assisted on his return to action as Liverpool absolutely obliterated Brentford in their Premier League matchup on Saturday, running out 4-1 winners despite both Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota being forced off with first-half injuries.

The Bees looked to make things difficult for the visitors with a dominant first half-hour, but a defensive error changed the course of the match completely - and set the tone for the rest of game

Sergio Reguilon misjudged the flight of a long ball and Jota capitalised, expertly heading into the path of Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan showed rare composure in front of goal and chipped delightfully over goalkeeper Mark Flekken.

But that would be Jota's last contribution as he and Jones were forced off in quick succession with worrying-looking issues, adding to Jurgen Klopp's woes in the treatment room. On the positive side, those issues did allow Salah to be introduced after a lengthy injury lay-off of his own - and it was as if the Egyptian had never been away.

Salah's pinpoint pass set up Alexis Mac Allister for Liverpool's second, with the Argentine showing intricate skill to finish coolly. Salah then got in on the action himself with a fine mazy run after Brentford switched off again at the back.

Ivan Toney got a consolation for the hosts before the rout was completed, as a complete miscue by Nathan Collins allowed Luis Diaz in, and he duly set up Cody Gakpo for Liverpool's fourth. Over to you, Manchester City...

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from the Gtech Community Stadium...