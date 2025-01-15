GOAL looks at where Antonee Robinson could fit, with Premier League and Serie A teams among potential suitors

Antonee Robinson likely isn't going anywhere. Not immediately, and not unless an earth-shattering offer comes in. Let's face it, Fulham will likely be loathe to sell. In "Jedi" they have the Premier League's best left-back, a vice-captain, and the key to their unlikely push for European football.

Even though he will net them a handsome financial windfall, it makes little sense to let him go now.

This summer, though, is a different question. Get the Robinson money - which will never be higher - and they can reinvest. There aren't any great full back options in the squad, but if they are shrewd in the market, one sale could lead to a few smart acquisitions. This is what mid-level clubs do, too. With all of the respect due to Marco Silva and the way he has transformed this side, Robinson deserves a shot at the next level.

And so we arrive at the options. The Liverpool rumors have been around for a while. That would seem the most likely destination. But there are other potential destinations. Manchester United, as ever, are in the mix, and there are other Premier League clubs that make sense. Serie A is also an intriguing hypothetical.

GOAL looks at the best potential landing spots for the USMNT star as the transfer rumors spin.