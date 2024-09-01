Liverpool player ratings vs Man Utd: Deadly Luis Diaz and sensational Mohamed Salah lead ruthless Reds in silencing Old Trafford

The flying wingers ripped their hosts apart and ensured Arne Slot's 100 percent record in the Premier League remained intact

A Luis Diaz brace and a classy Mohamed Salah finish sent Liverpool joint-top of the Premier League with a resounding 3-0 win over Manchester United.

The visitors thought they had taken the lead in the seventh minute when Trent Alexander-Arnold finished from close-range, only for the goal to be ruled out as Salah was offside in the build-up. However, a quickfire double in the 35th and 42nd minute from Diaz, off the back of delicious assists from Salah, put the Reds in control at the break.

The boos began to ring out at Old Trafford as Salah swept in Dominik Szoboszlai's pass in the 56th minute and, on another day, they could have won by six or seven. Liverpool are now level on points with Manchester City at the top of the table with three wins from three for Arne Slot with the Reds.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Old Trafford...