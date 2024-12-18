Vinicius Jr Real Madrid GFXGetty Images/Goal
Soham Mukherjee

Lionel Messi's top vote for The Best FIFA Men's Player revealed - and it wasn't Vinicius Junior OR Rodri

L. MessiVinicius JuniorRodriLaLigaManchester CityPremier LeagueReal MadridInter Miami CFMajor League Soccer

Lionel Messi's top vote for The Best FIFA Men's Player has been revealed, with the Argentine legend snubbing both Vinicius Junior and Rodri.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Madrid & Brazil star bagged the top prize
  • Edged out Rodri to gain Ballon d'Or revenge
  • Messi snubbed both Vinicius & Rodri as his top pick
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱