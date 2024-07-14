Legacy, history, validation, dominance: What's at stake for Lionel Messi, James Rodriguez and the biggest stars in Sunday's Copa America final?

Both Colombia and Argentina will be in search of history in Copa America final, with legacies on the line for players and coaches alike

Finals are where history is made. You can look at the statistics all you want, but what truly matters in this sport are moments. And there are no bigger moments than finals, where trophies are on the line and legacies are written, unwritten and rewritten in real time.

That's the situation heading into Sunday's Copa America finale between Argentina and Colombia. It's a match that has two sides looking to make history, albeit of different type. Argentina have a chance to continue their reign of terror atop the sport. Colombia have a chance to reach a new high for the program after years of falling short.

So much is at stake on Sunday night. Players' careers could be defined by what unfolds at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium. A goal here or there can forever alter a legacy, while an untimely mistake could be the difference between a trophy and utter failure under the brightest of lights.

So what's at stake? Who has the most to win, or lose? GOAL takes a look at what's on the line in the 2024 Copa America final.