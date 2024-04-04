Lionel-Messi(C)GettyImages
Aditya Gokhale

Another team-mate for Lionel Messi incoming? Inter Miami can sign extra foreign player after buying new slot for from MLS rivals Montreal

Inter Miami CFLionel MessiMajor League SoccerCF MontrealTransfers

Inter Miami have acquired a new slot for another foreign player after trading the spot with Montreal CF.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Inter Miami acquire new foreign player spot
  • Traded for $150,000 General Allocation Money
  • Complete the deal with Montreal CF

Editors' Picks