'We take it for granted' - Lionel Messi hailed for always 'rising to the occasion' after latest Inter Miami masterclass as Taylor Twellman insists MLS will never see another player like him
MLS has been told that they will never see another player like Lionel Messi, with the Inter Miami superstar’s genius being taken “for granted”.
- Argentine superstar moved to the States in 2023
- Has captured the imagination of American audience
- Remarkable impact has been made on & off the field