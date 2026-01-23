Getty Images Sport
'Every player has problems!' - Liam Rosenior confirms he's spoken to Cole Palmer over exit talk amid Chelsea star's 'homesickness' and injury concerns
Palmer's difficult season
Palmer's season has been interrupted by a persistent groin problem, with the youngster recently saying his fitness is not where it needs to be.
In mid December, he admitted: "I didn’t want to rush back too soon and then get injured again, and I’m still managing it, so it’s just about getting better each day. I enjoyed being back out there, and I’m still nowhere near 100 per cent in terms of fitness and sharpness, but I’m getting there and hopefully I’ll be there soon. I don’t want to do too much too soon but I’m getting there.
"I’ve been out for a while, probably the longest I’ve ever been out, so I was itching to get back out there with the team. To start and score was a nice feeling. We’ve obviously had a difficult few games, and it’s harder than people think, a game every three days. It’s a lot of travel and it’s difficult, so to get the win is great."
This week, reports have suggested the former Manchester City man is 'not enjoying' life in London, with some tipping him to leave Stamford Bridge. However, Rosenior has moved to allay any fears of a departure.
Palmer 'very happy at Chelsea'
On Friday, it was put to Rosenior that Palmer may be homesick, with the England star often cutting a frustrated figure this season. But Rosenior believes that the versatile attacker, who moved from City to Chelsea in 2023, is a "huge" part of the London side's long-term plans.
In response, the former Strasbourg boss said: "I've had numerous conversations with Cole and he seems, and is, very, very happy to be here. He is a huge part of our long‑term plans, he's an outstanding player. Every player goes through difficult moments in their career with injuries, but that is no indication of his quality."
Speculation about a Palmer exit intensified when he barely celebrated his second-half penalty in a win over Brentford last weekend. He also went straight down the tunnel after the 2-0 victory.
"There was frustration in the Brentford game - not because he isn't happy here, but because he couldn't perform at the level he wants to for the club," added Rosenior. "My job, and the club's job, is to get him performing consistently at the level he wants to."Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Will Palmer stay at Chelsea?
While homesickness may not be an issue, going by what Rosenior says, perhaps Chelsea's lack of success on the pitch will impact Palmer's future. His contract runs until 2033 but if the Blues don't win silverware, Palmer could look to move elsewhere, according to club legend Marcel Desailly.
"The question is whether he feels like Chelsea are going to win the Premier League in the next two seasons," Desailly told Card Player. "If he doesn’t, I’m sure he will ask for a transfer request to a club that will build a system around him.
"I believe Palmer wants more stability and a system that’s built for him. I would love him to stay at Stamford Bridge because he’s got a key role in the team."
What comes next for Chelsea?
Palmer is likely to next be in action for Chelsea, who won the Club World Cup and the Conference League last season, at the weekend when they take on out-of-form Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. The Blues currently sit sixth in the Premier League but they could rise to fourth if results go their way.
