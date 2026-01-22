Getty Images Sport
Cole Palmer sensationally tipped to hand in Chelsea transfer request as Blues legend urges old club to build ‘system and stability’ for England star
Desailly’s two-year title warning
The future of Palmer has been thrown into doubt following reports that the 23-year-old "does not particularly enjoy life" in the capital. Despite a blistering start to his career at Stamford Bridge, where he helped the club secure both the Conference League and Club World Cup titles, Palmer is reportedly "unsettled" in London and is struggling with homesickness.
According reports, the star is "missing his friends back home" in the north west. This personal dissatisfaction has fuelled speculation that he could be tempted by a homecoming transfer to Manchester City this summer, particularly if the managerial landscape at the Etihad shifts. While Palmer signed a lucrative contract extension in 2024 that keeps him at Chelsea until 2033, the player’s happiness off the pitch has become a major talking point as he struggles to replicate his best form during an injury-hit 2025-26 campaign.
The Maresca factor could trigger exit
The potential for a move is further complicated by the speculation involving Pep Guardiola and former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca. Maresca, who was sacked by the Blues on New Year’s Day, has been heavily linked with the Manchester City job should Guardiola decide to leave at the end of the season.
It has emerged that Maresca had informed Chelsea on three separate occasions that he had held talks with City prior to his dismissal. If the Italian were to take the reins at the Etihad, it could pave the way for Palmer to follow him. The forward enjoyed a prominent role under Maresca, often being deployed in various positions across the attack. A reunion with a manager who trusts him, combined with a return to his home city, could prove an irresistible proposition for a player currently disillusioned with life in London.
Desailly: 'He will ask for a transfer'
Amid the swirling rumours, Chelsea legend Desailly has offered a blunt assessment of the situation. The former World Cup winner believes that professional ambition, rather than just geography, will be the deciding factor. Desailly claims that Palmer will not stick around for a long-term rebuild and has effectively put a two-year deadline on the club’s project.
"The question is whether he feels like Chelsea are going to win the Premier League in the next two seasons," Desailly told Card Player. "If he doesn’t, I’m sure he will ask for a transfer request to a club that will build a system around him."
Desailly urged new manager Liam Rosenior to provide the stability Palmer craves. "I believe Palmer wants more stability and a system that’s built for him," he explained, noting that the constant tactical shifts under previous coaches may have unsettled him further. "I would love him to stay at Stamford Bridge because he’s got a key role in the team."
A call for respect and resilience
While sympathetic to the need for a better tactical setup, Desailly also challenged Palmer to show resilience and respect for the club that elevated his status. He reminded the youngster that it was Chelsea who gave him the platform to become a star when minutes were hard to come by at City.
"If Cole Palmer decides to move away from Chelsea then that’s his business, but I just want him to respect the club, because they are the ones who have given him the tools to become the player he is now," Desailly said.
Having suffered with an injury earlier this season, Desailly insists his immediate focus must be on recovery rather than a transfer. "He still needs to fully recover from his groin injury and get back to full fitness," the Frenchman added. "His recent performances speak for themselves, so he needs to stay humble and come back into the team to help the club, regardless of whether he stays or goes."
