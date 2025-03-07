Liam Roberts hits out at 'unthinkable amount of abusive messages' after Millwall goalkeeper's ban extended six games for horror challenge on Jean-Philippe Mateta
Liam Roberts slammed online trolls after receiving "abusive messages" as the Millwall goalkeeper in the wake of his challenge on Jean-Philippe Mateta.
- Goalkeeper sent off for a horror challenge on Mateta
- Has been banned for six games for his rash action
- Hit out at abuse he has received online