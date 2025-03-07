Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts sees ban extended for dangerous Jean-Philippe Mateta challenge during FA Cup clash as Oliver Glasner reveals possible return date for striker after head injury
Liam Roberts has seen his three-game ban for his dangerous challenge on Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta extended to six games.
- Roberts kicked Mateta in the head
- Sent off during Millwall and Palace's FA Cup clash
- Ban now extended