Harry Sherlock

Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts sees ban extended for dangerous Jean-Philippe Mateta challenge during FA Cup clash as Oliver Glasner reveals possible return date for striker after head injury

Liam Roberts has seen his three-game ban for his dangerous challenge on Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta extended to six games.

  • Roberts kicked Mateta in the head
  • Sent off during Millwall and Palace's FA Cup clash
  • Ban now extended
