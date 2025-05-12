Legendary Man Utd striker tells Red Devils exactly which centre-forward they should sign in the summer transfer window as Rasmus Hojlund continues to toil
Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke has suggested that the Red Devils should go all out to sign Victor Osimhen amid Rasmus Hojlund's struggles.
- Hojlund struggling for goals at Man Utd
- Man Utd now looking to sign new striker
- Yorke believes signing Osimhen is a 'no-brainer'