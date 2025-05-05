'Really awesome' - Leeds exec hails success of Tom Brady's Birmingham and Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham, says 'challenging' times with Whites worth it after Premier League promotion
After earning Premier League promotion, Leeds chairman Paraag Marathe shared details of what it's been like to be part of the journey over two years
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Leeds earn Premier League promotion
- Club chairman speaks on past two years of ownership
- Praises club for winning English Championship