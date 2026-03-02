'Not strong in the air' - Leeds United sensation Anton Stach gets surprise criticism from Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann... but there's good news for Arsenal star Kai Havertz

While Stach faces an uphill battle, there was significantly better news for Arsenal playmaker Kai Havertz and Bayern Munich sensation Jamal Musiala. Nagelsmann confirmed that both players are central to his plans for the upcoming March internationals, bringing an end to their lengthy injury-enforced absences from the squad. The manager highlighted the importance of integrating his most creative talents back into the group as soon as possible to avoid any loss of tactical cohesion.

Nagelsmann expressed concern over how much time has passed since the duo last featured for the four-time world champions and noted the difficulty of maintaining rhythm when players are away for extended periods. “That’s because it has felt like an eternity since they were last involved. I haven’t seen Jamal with the national team for over ten months, and Kai for even longer. It‘s very valuable to have them back. Otherwise, it’ll eventually become difficult for them to find their rhythm within the national team set-up,” the manager elaborated.