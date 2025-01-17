'League he plays in makes it possible' - Cristiano Ronaldo told bid for 1,000 goals may rest on big Saudi Pro League future call as record-breaking Al-Nassr contract is mooted
Cristiano Ronaldo told the "league he plays in makes it possible" when it comes to hitting 1,000 goals, with a big future call about to be made.
- All-time great surged beyond 900 goals
- Showing no sign of slowing down at 39
- Will continue to set the loftiest of targets