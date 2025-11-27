Lamine Yamal told he will never overtake Lionel Messi because he does not have same 'obsession' with football as Barcelona legend & his eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo

Saha, a Premier League icon, recently spoke to OLBG and warned that Yamal's "talent could be wasted because we are starting to see too many things in the papers about him."

“I think only PSG or Man City could afford to pay £300m for Lamine Yamal. I still think that if you look at his trajectory, it would be sad to see him go so early for a big move," said Saha.

“For the sake of the football we love, we want to see him develop in Barcelona, do well for Barcelona and be stable in Barcelona. I'm scared that this talent could be wasted because we are starting to see too many things in the papers about him.

“That's going to be a sad story because he's such a big talent for the next 15 years and I want to see the best from him so I want to protect this kid. Moving around is not good. I think Neymar left Barcelona for this kind of hype. He wanted to be the one big player at PSG.

“Neymar is such a waste because I think at Barcelona he will have really enjoyed himself and show that there was a complementary way to play with Messi over the years. Sometimes the management it's not easy to do because you have ego and you can find yourself dragged into something that is not very useful to your game.”