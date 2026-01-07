Lamine Yamal named world's most valuable player but Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele incredibly left OUT of 2026 CIES Football Observatory top 100 list

In Yamal's case, though, the only way is up for the youngster. He is on track to lead Barcelona to another Spanish title this season, but will have his eye on both European and individual honours. The winger has already been compared to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on more than one occasion, but insists that he wants to forge his own path as a great.

Speaking in a recent interview, he said: "I respect him for what he has been and what he is for football. To me, he’s the best in history. But neither do I want to be Messi, nor does Messi want me to be him. My football is about fun. I play so people can enjoy watching. It's not about a million records or a million goals."

He said the same thing about Ronaldo, adding: "It’s best not to compare yourself to anyone. Players like Cristiano Ronaldo did what they did because they wanted to be themselves and not compare themselves to others. I want to build my own path."

Either way, Yamal, has a long way to go before he can rank himself alongside either of the sport's greats. However, so far so good for football's brightest talent.