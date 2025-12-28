'I want to build my own path' - Lamine Yamal plays down Cristiano Ronaldo comparisons after being named 'Best Forward of the Year'

If his short career so far is anything to go by, Yamal is already well on his way to building his own unique path to the top as he continues to break records.

The 18-year-old is viewed as amongst the greatest wonderkids in history, having achieved more before his 18th birthday than many icons before him. Both featuring and scoring in Euro 2024 aged just 16, Yamal became the youngest player ever to achieve both feats before winning the tournament with Spain mere days after his 17th birthday.

Less than 18 months on, Yamal was recently the runner-up in the 2025 Ballon d’Or and has now been crowned as both the Best Forward and the recipient of the Diego Armando Maradona Award at this year's edition of the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai. Ousmane Dembele was named Best Male Player to complete an incredible year for the PSG forward.