Lamine Yamal and Vinicius Jr criticism goes 'too far' as Dean Huijsen leaps to defence of Barcelona and Real Madrid stars

In an interview with Radio MARCA, Huijsen said: “Lamine is a normal kid, he’s 18 years old. Sometimes things get blown out of proportion. The same goes for Vinícius: he’s an incredible player and a really good guy, but when he does the smallest thing he gets criticised too much."

He added a direct message to the media: “If we deserve criticism, then criticise us, but many times it goes too far.”

The ex-Juventus and Roma defender addressed the intense spotlight he now lives under as a Madrid footballer, and said: “Real Madrid is the biggest club in the world, it’s normal that there’s so much talk. I don’t read the press. I live my normal life, I go to training, I go home, and that’s it... I don't have a girlfriend. I only post football-related things on social media. Playing PlayStation is what relaxes me the most."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!