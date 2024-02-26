20240216 Kylian Mbappe Luis Enrique(C)Getty Images
Thomas Hindle

'It's very simple' - Kylian Mbappe sent blunt message by PSG boss Luis Enrique after being hauled off against Rennes

Kylian MbappeLuis EnriqueParis Saint-GermainLigue 1

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique has insisted that the Parisians have to prepare for life without Kylian Mbappe.

  • Luis Enrique hooked Mbappe off against Rennes
  • Admitted that he is looking for "maximum competitiveness"
  • Mbappe to leave PSG this summer

