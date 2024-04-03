Kylian Mbappe sensationally backed to REJECT Real Madrid transfer and join Liverpool as France legend Robert Pires claims PSG superstar could form 'explosive' partnership with Mohamed Salah Kylian MbappeReal MadridLiverpoolTransfersParis Saint-GermainLaLigaPremier League

Kylian Mbappe has been tipped to reject the advances of Real Madrid and instead decide to join Liverpool when he leaves Paris Saint-Germain.