'Killed PSG with their own poison!' - Botafogo coach hails 'perfect' match and jokes he prefers his wife's kisses to John Textor's after passionate embrace with American owner
Renato Paiva praised his team’s tactics in a 1-0 Club World Cup win over Paris Saint-Germain and laughed off a surprise kiss from owner John Textor.
- Botafogo stunned PSG 1-0 at Club World Cup
- Paiva said they beat PSG using their own style of play
- Textor gave the Portuguese manager a surprise kiss