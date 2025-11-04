Getty/GOAL
'Karma' - Mario Balotelli appears to take X-rated swipe at 'selfish' Patrick Vieira after Arsenal legend is sacked by Genoa
Serie A woe: Why Vieira was sacked by Genoa
World Cup winner Vieira spent 12 months at the helm with Genoa, having been appointed in November 2024. He picked up just 10 wins from his 37 games in charge, with the club enduring their worst-ever start to a Serie A campaign in 2025-26.
Genoa sit rock-bottom of the Italian top-flight with just three points to their name from nine fixtures. Vieira found himself falling under mounting pressure as a result, with the decision eventually taken for a mutual parting of ways.
Balotelli takes aim at Vieira & Co in social media blast
Ex-Manchester City and Liverpool striker Balotelli is among those have welcomed a change in the dugout, with the 35-year-old watching on from afar after becoming a free agent in the summer of 2025. Taking to social media, the mercurial frontman said: “Karma is a b*tch”.
Balotelli went on to add, in an apparent dig at Vieira and his coaching team: “Now Genoa can finally focus on people who truly love the environment, the fans and the crest, and who deeply believe in the idea and the fact that Genoa deserves to be at the top. The great work done by Gilardino and Zangrillo has not been lost.”
After making a point of tagging Alberto Zangrillo, Alberto Gilardino and Vieira in his post, Balotelli continued: “It was just exploited selfishly and badly by those who came after, taking advantage of what they had built with hard work, respect and passion. They exploited the immense work of Gilardino and Zangrillo, their commitment and dedication to these colours, without really understanding their value. Now let’s focus on Genoa and the Genoese! Come on Genoa! Come on guys! I believed in you and I still do.”
What is it like to manage Balotelli? Vieira explains
Balotelli linked up with Genoa in October 2024, shortly before Gilardino was replaced by Vieira. He had previously played alongside the iconic Frenchman at Manchester City and Inter. The pair also worked together in Ligue 1 at Nice.
Balotelli failed to find the target through 10 appearances during that forgettable stint in 2018, having reportedly missed Vieira’s first training session.
Vieira said at the time of trying to handle a combustible character: “When it comes to Mario, I want to answer back, or just slam him up against the wall, or leave him hanging by his collar on the coat rack. But I can’t, as I’m no longer a player.”
He went on to say in 2020: “Mario’s mindset was difficult for a collective sport. The philosophy I wanted to put in place, the togetherness and work ethic I wanted to build, it was difficult for me to work with a player like Mario. It was really difficult for both of us to work together so we decided to go different ways.”
What next for Balotelli? Striker remains a free agent
Vieira is being left to reflect on where it all went wrong for him at Genoa. His final game at the helm was a 2-0 defeat to Jamie Vardy’s Cremonese. That result left Genoa rooted to the foot of the table with three draws and six losses to their name. They have, however, progressed to the last-16 of the Coppa Italia.
Roberto Murgita has been handed the reins for now, with inspiration being sought from a fresh set of eyes. It remains to be seen when and where Balotelli will be seen again. He has not made a competitive appearance in 2025, having been frozen out by Vieira, with his last outing for Genoa coming in a 2-1 defeat to current Serie A champions Napoli on December 21, 2024. He is currently without a club and waiting on enticing offers.
