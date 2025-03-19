Kai Havertz salary: How much does Arsenal star earn per week and annually in the Premier League?

Everything you need to know about Arsenal attacker Kai Havertz's salary numbers

Kai Havertz joined Arsenal from city rivals Chelsea in 2023 after spending three seasons at Stamford Bridge and has established himself as a crucial player in Mikel Arteta's side since, scoring important goals while playing in the No.9 position.

Havertz joined the Gunners for a reported £65 million fee, making him one of the most expensive signings in Arsenal's history and along with being a costly signing, Havertz is also one of the top earners at the club.

But exactly how much does the German earn playing for the Gunners?

Article continues below

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross