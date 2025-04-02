Jurrien Timber salary: How much does Arsenal star earn per week and annually in the Premier League?

Everything you need to know about Jurrien Timber's salary at Arsenal

Jurrien Timber joined Arsenal from Ajax in July 2023. The right-back arrived at the Emirates with great expectations but suffered an ACL injury just a month into his time in London, resulting in a long spell on the sidelines.

Despite this setback, Timber was back in action for Mikel Arteta's side in the 2024-25 season, instantly proving himself to be an integral member of the team with consistently impressive performances.

The Netherlands international is well compensated under his current contract at the club, but he is does not quite find himself near the top earners at the Emirates. How much does he earn at the Gunners, though?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross