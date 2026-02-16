Getty Images
Jurgen Klopp's agent reveals former Liverpool boss turned down Man Utd and Chelsea after Anfield exit
Klopp ran out of energy at Liverpool
Klopp achieved great success during his time at Liverpool, winning the Champions League in 2019 and then leading Liverpool to their first league title in 30 years in 2019-20. The German coach also won the FA Cup, League Cup and Club World Cup during his time with the Reds before shocking fans all over the world by announcing his departure in 2024. Klopp explained why he was leaving in an emotional statement, saying: "I told the club already in November. I can understand that it's a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it - or at least try to explain it. I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take. It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again."
Klopp wanted by Chelsea and Man Utd
Kosicke has now revealed how clubs have been trying to tempt Klopp back into management, claiming he's already turned down approaches from two of Liverpool's Premier League rivals: He told Transfermarkt: "Even Chelsea and Manchester United enquired, although Jürgen had clearly stated that he would not coach any other club in England. These enquiries keep coming. He's extremely happy with what he's achieved. And it's still wonderful to go down in history as one of the few coaches who only managed three clubs and were never fired.
"Maybe at some point he'll say he needs to smell the locker room again. But at the moment he's very, very happy in his role. Before joining Red Bull, Jürgen could have coached the USA or England. Probably also Germany, if Julian Nagelsmann hadn't already been there."
Will Klopp return to management?
Klopp has spoken about how he's been enjoying life away from the dugout and hasn't missed football management since taking over at Red Bull. He was asked in September by The Athletic if he intends to expects his absence from the touchline to continue and answered: "That’s what I think. But you don’t know. I’m 58. If I started again at 65, everybody will say, ‘You said you’ll never do it again!’ Er, sorry, I thought 100 per cent (when I said it)! That is what I think now. I don’t miss anything.”
What comes next?
Klopp may be out of the management game for now but his name continues to crop up whenever managerial vacancies arise. He has already been linked with a sensational return to Anfield this season amid uncertainty over Arne Slot's position at Liverpool. The Dutchman's side have put up a dismal defence of their Premier League trophy, despite a summer of heavy investment, and currently sit in sixth place in the table.
