Jurgen Klopp's agent gives definitive answer to reports he wants Real Madrid job

Addressing the growing chatter, Kosicke was firm in his dismissal of any ongoing negotiations. “There is no need to answer questions about matters that are just rumours. Nobody has contacted us at this time,” Kosicke stated. He further clarified the situation regarding the Spanish capital, adding: “Jurgen Klopp is very happy with his current role at Red Bull, and what is being said about negotiations to coach Real Madrid are just rumours for now.”

The denial comes amid reports that Atletico Madrid were also monitoring Klopp as a potential successor to Diego Simeone. While Simeone remains under contract until 2027, some outlets claimed that the Atleti hierarchy are exploring a change.