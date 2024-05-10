Jurgen Klopp Unai EmeryGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Jurgen Klopp aims dig at Arsenal as Liverpool boss praises 'incredible' job Unai Emery has done with Aston Villa

Juergen KloppUnai EmeryAston VillaLiverpoolPremier LeagueArsenal

Jurgen Klopp took a subtle dig at Arsenal while hailing Unai Emery for the "incredible" job he has done at Aston Villa.

  • Impatient Arsenal showed the door to Emery in 2019
  • Was in charge for close to 18 months
  • Has turned Villa's fortunes around
