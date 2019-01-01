Emery sacked by Arsenal as Ljungberg takes temporary charge

A dreadful run of form and the perception that the side lacks a clear plan has seen the 48-year-old shown the exit door

Arsenal have announced that head coach Unai Emery has been relieved of his duties at the Emirates Stadium effective immediately, with the Spanish boss having spent 18 months with the north London side.

Assistant coach Freddie Ljungberg will take over Emery's responsibilities on an interim basis.

The former and PSG trainer took over from the long-serving Arsene Wenger in May of 2018 and went on to lead the Gunners to the final last term, ultimately losing out to eventual champions .

A summer of recruitment saw Nicolas Pepe, Kieran Tierney, David Luiz, Dani Ceballos and exciting young forward Gabriel Martinelli join the ranks as Arsenal planned to push for a return to football.

Fortune hasn't the favoured the Gunners of late, however, with the club sitting eighth in the English top-flight and are now without a win in seven matches in all competitions, forcing the board's hand to make a change in the dugout.

More to follow...