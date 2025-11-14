Getty Images Sport
'I didn't do it for fun!' - Julian Nagelsmann defends public warning to Leroy Sane after Germany boss faces criticism for handling of Galatasaray winger
Nagelsmann defends Sane comments amid criticism
This week, the Germany coach reiterated his warning that Sane will not be given "countless" opportunities to show he deserves a place in the squad, having previously suggested that his move to Galatasaray will see him frozen out unless he puts in particularly outstanding displays in the Super Lig and Champions League.
His comments drew criticism from prominent football personalities, including former Bayern Munich director Matthias Sammer and German football legend Lothar Matthaus, who questioned the wisdom of such public statements. However, Nagelsmann defended his stance, telling reporters: "I didn't do this for fun. It was discussed with him. I know what he's capable of and I want him to bring what he's capable of onto the pitch," said Nagelsmann . "Leroy knows what is required and he also knows that there are not countless opportunities left to prove himself at the national team level, at least not under my leadership.
"I didn't use the phrase 'last chance' either. I said that he doesn't have countless chances anymore. That's a fact."
Experts criticise Nagelsmann's public approach
Despite Nagelsmann's defence, several football figures have openly questioned his method of publicly criticising Sane. Former Schalke coach Jens Keller, who managed Sane and handed him his professional debut, suggested that such comments should be reserved for private conversations.
Keller told Sky Sport: "I suspect Julian Nagelsmann wanted to provoke him, but I would have handled it differently. It's not my style to communicate publicly and increase the pressure like that. Leroy may be a laid-back guy, but he's also very sensitive." Keller believes that while Sane "used to need a talking-to now and then," it should always be done in private. "You can tell him your opinion in private, and he accepts it," he added.
Ex-German Football Association director Sammer echoed this sentiment, arguing that individualists require a different approach. "My experience is that individualists need love, need so much love that it causes a clash. That's just the way it is," Sammer stated.
Nagelsmann, however, countered by saying: "Love so intense it's explosive? He got plenty of that from me for years."
Sane's return to the Germany squad and club form
Sane's recall to the Germany squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Luxembourg and Slovakia marks his first inclusion since the Nations League finals in June. The 29-year-old winger moved to Galatasaray from Bayern as a free agent over the summer and has since experienced a mixed start to his tenure in Turkey.
Nagelsmann acknowledged an improvement in Sane's recent performances, stating in a press conference on Monday: "His scoring rate and performances have improved significantly compared to the beginning, both in the Super Lig and in the Champions League. But he still has steps to take to improve even further – both here and at the club." Sane himself had previously admitted to Sky that he "had to settle in first" at Galatasaray, but now feels "very happy with my performances." He has scored three goals and delivered three assists in 15 games across the Super Lig and Champions League.
Despite his recent form, the circumstances of Sane's call-up were also noted by Nagelsmann, who implied it was partly due to a lack of alternatives. "If we had six or seven players to choose from in that position, then it would be significantly more difficult for him," he had said earlier in the week.
What next for Sane and Germany?
Sane is expected to start in Germany's attacking lineup alongside Serge Gnabry, Florian Wirtz and Nick Woltemade for the World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg on Friday. The match provides an immediate opportunity to respond to Nagelsmann's challenge on the pitch. Germany will then face Slovakia on Monday, a team that previously stunned them with a 2-0 victory, which Nagelsmann will be keen to avoid repeating.
Germany are at least certain of a place in the World Cup play-offs, but will be eager to seal first place in the group to confirm their place in the competition. They sit level on points with Slovakia and three ahead of Northern Ireland heading into the last two matches of the round.
