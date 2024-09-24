Jude Bellingham told he's 'the final piece in the puzzle' for Trent Alexander-Arnold's move to Real Madrid as ex-Liverpool star admits England pair's friendship could make deal a reality

Jude Bellingham could be "the final piece in the puzzle" for Trent Alexander-Arnold's move to Real Madrid, thanks to the England pair's friendship.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Alexander-Arnold has less than a year in his contract

Has been linked with a move to Real Madrid

Bellingham is tipped to play a key role in the transfer 🟢📱 Article continues below Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱