Jude Bellingham ruled OUT of Real Madrid's Champions League last-16 first leg as midfielder pays the price for clattering England team-mate Phil Foden

Jude Bellingham will miss the first leg of Real Madrid's Champions League round of 16 fixture after picking up a yellow card against Manchester City.

  • Bellingham will miss Madrid's first leg of round of 16 fixture
  • Shown a yellow card for a foul on Foden
  • Real Madrid thrash Man City 3-0
