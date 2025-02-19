This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Jude Bellingham BANNED! Real Madrid star learns punishment for controversial red card vs Osasuna after showing 'disdainful attitude' towards referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero J. Bellingham Real Madrid LaLiga Jude Bellingham has been handed a two-match suspension for his comments aimed at the referee during Real Madrid's draw with Osasuna on Saturday. Bellingham sent off for swearing at referee

Star denies he insulted the official

Star denies he insulted the official

Has been suspended for next two La Liga matches