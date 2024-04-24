Jude Bellingham's most clutch moments: From Clasico winners to last-gasp England equalisers

The 20-year-old is earning a reputation for showing up in the biggest of moments and providing late magic to inspire both club and country

Jude Bellingham has constantly received plaudits for his performances in a Real Madrid shirt this season, and rightfully so. The 20-year-old's first season at Santiago Bernabeu has seen him lead Los Blancos to the cusp of a La Liga title, the Champions League semi-finals and put himself fully in the frame to win the Ballon d'Or.

Bellingham has constantly delivered in big moments, providing game-winning goals and assists to keep Madrid on track towards what would be a memorable double. The England midfielder certainly seems to possess the much-discussed 'clutch gene', with his penchant for late interventions running all the way back his days as a teenager at Birmingham City.

As such, GOAL has taken a look at Bellingham's most clutch moments in his young career so far...