Jude Bellingham injury worse than first feared as Real Madrid star set to miss England's final camp before World Cup

Initial recovery timescales claimed that Bellingham could be out of action for around five weeks, with the Blancos said to be confident that their talismanic No.5 would be ready for a meeting with local rivals Getafe on March 2.

According to The Sun, that rehabilitation programme will take considerably longer to complete - with no risks being taken on Bellingham’s fitness. It is now being reported that he could be sidelined until early April.

An absence of that length would take him through England’s friendly dates with Uruguay and Japan in late March. Those fixtures will be the last that the Three Lions take in before attention turns to a World Cup quest.

Bellingham is also poised to sit out crucial contests in Real Madrid’s La Liga title challenge, as well as both legs of a Champions League knockout phase play-off clash with Jose Mourinho’s Benfica. He may not be back for the last-16 of European competition, which could see the Blancos come up against Manchester City.