How BOTH Jude Bellingham & Morgan Rogers can start for England at World Cup as Michael Owen unveils clever tactical plan

England made light work of qualification for that tournament, picking up maximum points from eight fixtures and conceding no goals - with optimism building when it comes to bringing 60 years of international trophy-chasing pain to a close.

Tuchel, who has committed to a contract extension through to the summer of 2028, is the man charged with the task of delivering on expectations. He faces some tough choices when piecing together a 26-man squad that blends defensive steel with attacking flair.

The former Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain boss has warned that nobody is guaranteed a place in his plans, regardless of past achievements or status in the world game. The likes of Real Madrid ‘Galactico’ Bellingham must earn their selection.

He faces competition for a playmaking post from Aston Villa star Rogers, Manchester City ace Phil Foden, Chelsea talisman Cole Palmer and Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.