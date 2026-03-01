While the focus remains on Kane’s individual brilliance, the synergy between him and the rest of the squad is becoming increasingly evident. Players like Kimmich are thriving with a world-class focal point to aim for, and the team's tactical structure seems designed to maximize the striker's various strengths. Kompany’s side has shown a resilience that was often missing in previous campaigns, particularly in high-stakes away games.

The road ahead remains challenging for the German champions-elect, but with Kane in this form, few would bet against them. As the season progresses into its most critical phase, the fitness and form of their star man will be the primary concern. For now, however, the Bayern dressing room is happy to simply enjoy the show. As Kimmich’s comments suggest, playing alongside a striker who delivers a brace almost every time he steps onto the pitch is a luxury they do not take for granted.