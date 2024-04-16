'Hopefully it gets me a ticket!' - Josh Sargent claims he 'deserves' USMNT spot at 2024 Copa America after firing Norwich into mix for Premier League promotion
Josh Sargent has claimed that he "deserves" a spot in the USMNT Copa America squad after playing a crucial role in Norwich's promotion bid.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Sargent has 15 goals for Norwich in the Championship
- Has been instrumental in Norwich's PL push
- Believes he deserves a USMNT call-up for Copa America