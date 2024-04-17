Jorginho's agent claims Arsenal midfielder 'would like to return to Italy' amid Juventus & Fiorentina links as he claims Gunners have yet to open contract extension talks
Jorginho's agent has claimed the Arsenal midfielder would like to return to Italy amid reports linking him with Juventus and Fiorentina.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Jorginho's contract expires this summer
- Has been linked with Juventus and Fiorentina
- Agent offers update on situation