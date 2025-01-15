USMNT Training Session and Press ConferenceGetty Images Sport
Jacob Schneider

Jesus Ferreira, John Tolkin and Jalen Neal all depart Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT January training camp

USAJ. TolkinJ. FerreiraM. Pochettino

Ferreira and Neal are dealing with fitness issues, Tolkin leaves for "personal reasons" ahead of reported transfer

  • Ferreira, Tolkin and Neal depart January camp
  • Pochettino down to 21 players for two friendlies
  • One cap between six forwards left for USMNT
