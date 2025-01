This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

New York Red Bulls star John Tolkin reportedly close to finalizing a deal with German Bundesliga side Holstein Kiel in a $3 million transfer. The highly-regarded young left back appears to be on his way to Germany, with agreement over his transfer fee. Red Bulls, Holstein Kiel agree to $3M fee for Tolkin

Tolkin helped lead New York to MLS Cup 2024

Has four caps for USMNT Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱