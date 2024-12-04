Lionel Messi Javier Mascherano Inter MiamiGOAL/Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Javier Mascherano vows he won't 'jeopardise relationship' with Lionel Messi & ex-Barcelona teammates at Inter Miami as new boss responds to nepotism suggestions

Inter Miami CFJ. MascheranoL. MessiMajor League SoccerBarcelona

New Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano has vowed to maintain his friendship with former Barcelona colleagues like Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets.

  • Mascherano responds to nepotism suggestions
  • Will maintain friendship with Messi and Co.
  • Argentine replace Martino at the helm
