Lionel Messi & Co. defended by Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano after controversial White House visit & meeting with Donald Trump

While critics have focused on politics, Mascherano emphasised that the demanding travel schedule - including the first five away games in all competitions at the start of the season - has actually been a tool for strengthening the team's bond. He believes the time spent away from Florida has strengthened the collective resolve of both the veteran and young players.

"We are mature enough to understand that one thing has nothing to do with the other," he added. "We knew start of the league season would be complicated for having to play the first five matches on the road. The White House visit was planned between a month a half and two months ago. Maybe the Puerto Rico trip got in the way a little bit because it was supposed to be in the preseason but we had to fulfil the obligation, but the reality is other than yesterday, which has nothing to do with our sporting side, the rest is travel.

"I choose to see the trips as a positive because the players are together more; we can share more things that in the day-to-day in Miami we don’t get to do. That helps us have a good atmosphere within the team and at the end of the day, if we can take advantage of that, it will be very good. We know that not only these past two weeks but the next two will be the same way with a lot of travel, minus the return leg against Nashville in the Conca Champions, but we try to go game by game. Tomorrow is a great opportunity to keep growing as a team and build on the good result we had in Orlando and keep gaining points in the season."