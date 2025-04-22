FBL-MEX-PUMAS-GUADALAJARAAFP
Alejandro Orellana

'Javier is still a Guadalajara player' - Chivas sporting director Javier Mier downplay reports of potential Chicharito exit

J. HernandezCD Guadalajara

Since his return in January 2024, Javier "Chicharito" Hernández has played in 34 matches across all competitions, scoring only three goals

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Chicharito linked with MLS return

  • He's paid hefty image bonuses and salary

  • Only scored one goal during Clausura 2025
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱