Leicester City FC v West Ham United FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Aditya Gokhale

Jamie Vardy is the ultimate wind-up merchant! Leicester striker reveals he teaches himself new LANGUAGES to get in heads of his rivals

J. VardyLeicesterPremier League

Leicester City legend Jamie Vardy reportedly learns swear words in the native languages of his rivals to get into their heads during tight clashes.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Vardy learns cuss words in different languages
  • Uses native languages to get in defenders' heads
  • Leicester legend set to star in new documentary
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱